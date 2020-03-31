Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 31, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $4,708,927,970 modification (P00033) to previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0001.



This modification is for the procurement of 78 F-35 combat aircraft (48 F-35A combat aircraft for the Air Force, 14 F-35B combat aircraft for the Marine Corps, 16 F-35C fighter aircraft for the Navy) and associated aircraft red gear.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various locations within and outside the continental U.S. (2%).



Work is expected to be complete by March 2023.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,723,463,387 will be obligated at time of award and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,985,464,583 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



