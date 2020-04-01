COVID Missions: Third AN-124 Aircraft Arrives in Czech Republic with Tons of Medical Material

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued April 01, 2020)

LUXEMBOURG --- On 31 March, at 17.35 local time, an AN-124 landed in Pardubice Airport carrying tons of medical supplies that the Czech government will use to fight COVID-19.



This is the third flight arranged by the Strategic Airlift International Solution (SALIS in support to Czech Republic. In total, SALIS airlifted 106 tons of medical supplies from China to the Czech Republic.



This flight followed a similar itinerary than the previous ones, taking off from Leipzig/Halle airport, SALIS Operating Base, and arriving to Shenzhen Airport, in southeaster China on the following day. On 31 March 2020, the plane landed in the city of Pardubice, where the equipment was unloaded and transported to the warehouse of the Ministry of the Interior in Opočínek.



Precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the crew during the operation.



The Czech Republic has been a member of the Strategic Airlift International Solution (SALIS) since its beginning in 2006. SALIS provides participating nations with a strategic air transport capability. Nine NATO Allies (Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia) currently participate in the programme, managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).



Through SALIS, nations obtain assured access of up to five AN-124 aircraft within few days. In addition, the current contract with Antonov Logistics SALIS also provides access to AN-22, AN-225 and IL-76 Chap IV aircraft.





The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities including the related procurement function. As NATO's primary enabler, the Agency's mission is to provide effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions to the Alliance, its thirty Nations and Partners.



(ends)



Ukrainian Ruslans Deliver Cargoes to Fight the Coronavirus

(Source: Antonov; issued April 01, 2020)

AN-124-100 airplanes of Antonov Company’s airlift subdivision known as Antonov Airlines performs flights to carry cargoes necessary to fight the coronavirus from China to European countries.



Medical personal protective equipment including facemasks, surgical gloves and protective suits, disinfectants, medications and reagents for laboratory testing are delivered. Currently, 5 AN-124 "Ruslan" are involved in these operations. They are met by government officials. The local mass media called these Ukrainian aircraft as "superstars".



During the last four days, vital cargoes were delivered to Athens, Greece, - 80 t, Zaragoza, Spain. - 74 t, Porto, Portugal, - 83 t; Pardubice, Czech Republic.



The necessary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the crews during the operations. Production facilities of Antonov Company also joined the fight against COVID-19.



An average of about 300 six-layer, reusable masks are maden daily to meet the needs of the enterprise, in particular for members of Antonov Airlines’ flight and technical crews. 11 oxygen systems installed in the 5th hospital of Kyiv were restored.



-ends-

