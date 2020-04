Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 01, 2020)

CORRECTION: A contract modification (P00009) announced on March 26, 2020, to The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri (FA8634-18-C-2698) for the F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II), included the incorrect award amount, award date, and cumulative contract value.



The modification was actually awarded for $8,168,444 on March 31, 2020.



The contract’s total cumulative face value is $274,094,703.



