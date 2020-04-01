Successful Tests of the “Vilkha-M” Missile with 120 km Destruction Range Were Held in Ukraine

(Source: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; issued April 1, 2020)

Even during the quarantine measures due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ukrainian missile program is being consistently implemented in Ukraine’s security and defense with the active participation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



On March 30-31, 2020, State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch” successfully conducted regular tests of the “Vilkha-M” missile with 120 km destruction range at the proving ground in the Odesa region.



This missile is developed by Ukrainian defense enterprises in a closed production cycle.



The multiple launch rocket system with “Vilkha-M” missiles will become a powerful weapon of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



-ends-

