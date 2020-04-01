Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 01, 2020)

BAE Systems Information and Electronics Systems Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded $77,473,416 for a modification (P00002) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0001.



Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (74%); Landenberg, Pennsylvania (7%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (2.5%); Industry, California (1.6%); Hamilton, New Jersey (1.5%); Carson, California (1.3%); Dover, New Hampshire (1.1%); Londonderry, New Hampshire (1%); Chartley, Massachusetts (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9%).



This modification exercises contract options to procure 1,464 radio frequency countermeasures as well as the maintenance and repair of multi-function test stations in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work is expected to be complete by September 2023.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,795,476; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,832,012; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $21,379,276; fiscal 2020 procurement ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,240,672; and FMS funds in the amount of $22,225,980 will be obligated at time of award, $10,795,476 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



