Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $404,000,638 for a modification (P00013) to previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-18-C-1037.



Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (22%); Liverpool, New York (18%); Melbourne, Florida (15%); Indianapolis, Indiana (6%); Menlo Park, California (4%); El Segundo, California (3%); Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (3%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2%); Greenlawn, New York (2%); Woodland Hills, California (1%); Edgewood, New York (1%); Owego, New York (1%); Falls Church, Virginia (1%); Marlboro, Massachusetts (1%); Beavercreek, Ohio (1%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1%); Independence, Ohio (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (17%).



This modification exercises contract options for non-recurring engineering and software support activities as well as product support for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) full rate production (FRP).



In addition, this modification procures two E-2D AHE aircraft, one each in FRP Lots 8 and 9.



Work is expected to be complete by March 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,925,831; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $381,074,807 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



