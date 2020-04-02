Boeing to Offer Voluntary Layoffs to Employees to Tide Over Coronavirus Fallout -Sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 2, 2020)

By Eric M. Johnson, Shubham Kalia

SEATTLE --- Boeing Co is set to offer buyout and early retirement packages to employees, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.Boeing was initiating a voluntary layoff plan that allows eligible employees who want to exit the company to do so with a pay and benefits package, one of the people said.Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun is expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees as early as Thursday, the second person said.Reuters reported last month, citing industry sources, that layoffs or furloughs were a “real possibility” as deferred aircraft deliveries and down-payments due to a virus-related plunge in air travel forced Boeing to consider tougher steps to reduce cash outflow.A representative for Boeing declined to comment. (end of excerpt)-ends-