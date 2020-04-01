Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 01, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded an $818,210,722 firm-fixed-price contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Lot 17 and 18 production.



This contract provides for 360 Lot 17 JASSM-Extended Range (ER) missiles; 40 Lot 17 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) JASSM-ER missiles; and 390 Lot 18 JASSM-ER missiles.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2024.



This award is the result of sole-source acquisition, and fiscal 2018 missile procurement funds in the amount of $767,485,823; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $50,724,899 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-20-C-0001).



-ends-

