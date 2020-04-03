Airbus Statement Regarding Media Reports On COVID-19 Measures

(Source: Airbus; issued April 3, 2020)

AMSTERDAM --- Airbus SE is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation worldwide and is in constant dialogue with its customers, suppliers and institutional partners.



Airbus is in the process of assessing the implications of the pandemic on its operations and the potential mitigation measures that could be implemented.



The Company will not provide further comment at this stage.





