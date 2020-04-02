Supplier Update

(Source: BAE Systems Australia; issued April 02, 2020)

Our local supply chain is critical for the continuation of Defence work that will help to protect our nation and support our economy. BAE Systems Australia is focused on ensuring we continue to support our suppliers through this challenging time.



Every year, BAE Systems Australia spends over $330 million across some 1,500 local suppliers in Australia. With the challenges of COVID-19, we are now working quickly and closely with our suppliers to understand how their business may be impacted and explore additional support options.



Some of our current priorities include:

-- Establishing ways to ensure our suppliers are paid as early as possible

-- Working with suppliers on supply chain risks, as travel between states and territories continues to become more challenging

-- Looking at ways to send out planned procurement orders as soon as possible; and to bring future orders forward wherever possible



We are strengthened by our global network and there is a significant body of work underway to support BAE Systems' supply chains across the globe. We are working closely with our global counterparts to share experiences and bring knowledge back to Australia.



To all of our suppliers, we strongly encourage you to reach out with any concerns so that we can help mitigate any risks to your business, and continue to deliver for the Australian Defence Force.



-ends-

