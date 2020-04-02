Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 02, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $73,200,000 not-to-exceed modification (P00013) to a previously-awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-19-C-0016).



Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (54%); McKinney, Texas (23%); Toledo, Ohio (8%); Burnley, United Kingdom (3%); Middletown, Connecticut (2%); Grove, Oklahoma (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8%).



This modification extends the period of performance and provides additional funding for long lead material in support of the Lot 91 full rate production of Harpoon missiles for the governments of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Thailand, Korea, Brazil and Japan.



Work is expected to be complete by December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $73,200,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the governments of Saudi Arabia ($63,135,788; 86%); Qatar ($7,274,491; 10%); Thailand ($1,763,513; 2%); Korea ($514,890; 1%); Brazil ($469,535; 1%); and Japan ($41,782; 1%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.








