MCM USV Testing Continues Despite Coronavirus Limitations

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued April 02, 2020)

The Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vehicle project team conducts underway missions in support of contractor testing at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division. (Navsea photo)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --- The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Off-board Systems Development Branch are continuing to meet mission requirements during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MSM USV) project team is supporting contractor testing onboard NSWC PCD using the Coastal Test Range (CTR). This effort is sponsored by the Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants.



The CTR is a combination of diverse training and test fields managed by NSWC PCD and used to support the needs of the mine warfare (MIW) community. These ranges, located near NSWC PCD, were a perfect match to conduct the tests needed to advance the MCM USV program.



“I am honored to work alongside the dedicated individuals supporting this project that have shown steadfast determination and tenacity to execute the test despite the adversity and roadblocks in front of them,” said Brett Thach, acting project manager and lead systems engineer for the MCM USV project at NSWC PCD. “They have stepped up and continued to persevere by maintaining test execution despite the challenges of the virus.”



The MIW capabilities at NSWC PCD enable us to rapidly deliver solutions by providing a support unit for the testing in an elite location.



“As part of the Naval Sea Systems Command enterprise, NSWC PCD remains committed to the safety of our personnel while maintaining operational support during this time of extreme difficulty,” said Capt. Aaron Peters, commanding officer at NSWC PCD. “Our mission is critical to the United States Navy and supports the National Defense Strategy.”



-ends-

