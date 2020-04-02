Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 02, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Ft. Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $512,004,418 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 Block 70 production for the Republic of Bulgaria. This contract value includes $4,185,516 of pre-priced options.



This contract provides for the production of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft.



Work will be completed in Ft. Worth, Texas; and Greenville, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027.



This contract award is 100% funded via foreign military sales (FMS) to the Republic of Bulgaria and is the result of a Bulgarian country-conducted competition. FMS funds in the amount of $507,818,902 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8615-20-C-6051).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above order does not include the aircraft’s engines, armament and support equipment.)



