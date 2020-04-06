ARQUUS Progressively Restarts Its Production Activities on Its Four French Industrial Plants

(Source: Arquus; issued April 6, 2020)

France’s Arquus said it was progressively restarting production at four French plants, including at Garchizy, where it assembles VAB six-wheeled armored vehicles. (Arquus photo)

In order to better serve its partners, starting with the French Army, currently committed in foreign as well as domestic operations, ARQUUS partially restarts its production activities as soon as this week. The step up will be conducted gradually on all of the four industrial plants, with a priority for all essential programs.



At the beginning of this week, the production activities linked to the EBMR (Engin Blindé Multi-Rôle) GRIFFON will thus be the first to restart. In Marolles-en-Hurepoix, the manufacturing of mechanical parts restarts, in close connection with the Limoges plant, which will resume the preparation of complete mobility kits for GRIFFON vehicles*.



Meanwhile, the finishing and delivery activities restart in Saint-Nazaire for the tactical and versatile VT4 vehicles for the Army. This reopening should allow for the delivery of more than a hundred more VT4 vehicles to the armies. The vehicles should reinforce the equipment committed in the framework of operations Sentinelle and Resilience on national soil. In Garchizy, the renovation of the Army’s Véhicules de l’Avant Blindés (VAB) also restarts, allowing for heavy maintenance activities.



These different reopenings are conducted with the utmost respect for the health recommendations against COVID 19. The organization of all production plants has been thoroughly changed in order to protect all the company’s employees. These protection measures, implemented in close links with our partners and approved by the authorities, notably include the use of individual protection equipment, the limitation of groupings, the implementation of precautionary measures, and a follow-up on their implementation.



All other activities will restart progressively, as all the company’s capabilities power up. This step up will be conducted in close links with all ARQUUS’ partners, thus allowing for a restart of all the company’s suppliers, and of a part of the Land Defense Technological and Industrial Base.





