NSPA Delivers the First Four of 24 Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boats to the Spanish Navy

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued April 6, 2020)

The Spanish Navy has safely received Four Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) intended for search and rescue operations and personnel transfers at sea from Zodiac MilPro. The contract also includes acceptance testing, training for operators and maintainers.



The RHIBs were provided six months ahead of schedule, as delivery was originally scheduled in September 2020.



With the exception of training, which is on hold for now due to the current COVID19 outbreak, this concludes the first phase of a consolidated requirement to provide 24 RHIBs of various types for the Spanish Navy.



