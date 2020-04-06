Smith Calls for Modly's Removal After Mishandling U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt COVID-19 Outbreak

(Source: House Armed Services Committee; issued April 6, 2020)

WASHINGTON, D.C. –-- House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) today issued the following statement in reaction to Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly's comment about his decision to relieve Captain Brett Crozier from his command of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.



"I disagree strongly with the manner in which acting Secretary of the Navy Modly has handled the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. His decision to relieve Captain Crozier was at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew.



"Acting Secretary Modly's decision to address the sailors on the Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier shows a tone-deaf approach more focused on personal ego than one of the calm, steady leadership we so desperately need in this crisis.



"I no longer have confidence in Acting Secretary Modly's leadership of the Navy and believe he should be removed from his position."



-ends-

