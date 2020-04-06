COVID-19 European Status: Airbus Contemplating Large A320 Production Cut

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 6, 2020)

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is wreaking havoc on the aerospace and defense industry and is taking a huge toll on air travel demand. As a result, Airbus is contemplating a large A320 production cut. Image



According to Reuters, Airbus is contemplating a large A320 production cut due to the fallout of COVID-19. Airlines are currently scrambling to preserve cash amid a huge drop in global air traffic caused by travel restrictions and closed off borders. Many airlines have either suspended all flights or reduced their flight schedule by as much as 60-95 percent. Airbus is reportedly examining scenarios that include cutting the current monthly output of 60 A320 family jets by up to 50 percent for a period of three to six months. Reuters also reports that A320 suppliers have been asked to reduce deliveries by 40 percent, a reduction that is compatible with the production of 36 jets per month.



Prior to COVID-19, Airbus was targeting a 5 percent rate increase to 63 jets per month from 2021 and was also discussing a further ramp-up with its supply chain that could have brought the production rate up to as high as 67 aircraft per month, or 804 per year, by 2023, putting the company within reach of a total of 1,000 jets delivered per year. Those plans have now been shelved.



According to an analysis published by IATA, revenues are expected to fall by 68 percent and airlines may burn through $61 billion of cash reserves during Q2 2020, while posting a quarterly net loss of $39 billion. On top of unavoidable fixed costs, many airlines have to refund sold tickets. Among nations providing aid packages to the industry are the United States, Australia, China, Colombia, New Zealand, Norway, and Singapore. Recently, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, and the Netherlands have relaxed regulations and are allowing airlines to offer passengers travel vouchers instead of refunds.



A final decision on an A320 production cut is expected at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on April 16. It is expected that Airbus will seek to avoid mandatory layoffs and instead make use of short-time working schemes at facilities in France and Germany.



Airbus is also studying major cuts in the production of A330 and A350 widebody jets. Suppliers on the A350 program are being instructed to run at half speed, equivalent to five aircraft per month. The monthly A330 production rate could be reduced to two down from 3.5.



By the end of February 2020, Airbus reported a backlog of 7,670 jets, of which 6,756, or 88 percent, were A220 and A320ceo/neo family narrow-bodies. This represents 8.9 years of deliveries at the 2019 production level.



While a slew of airline bankruptcies could certainly put a dent into Airbus’ order book, most of the damage will likely be caused by the ongoing uncertainty and reduction in near-term business activity. Even in bankruptcy, airlines will often choose to retain their orders as they may need the capacity in the future, but would cancel or seek to postpone near-term deliveries until air traffic volumes normalize.



As for U.S. airlines, carriers emerging from Chapter 11 reorganization have cleaner balance sheets and thus, while not obligated to, are more likely to make good on their orders assuming they need the capacity.



(ends)



Boeing Temporarily Suspends Production at Several Facilities in Wake of COVID-19

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 6, 2020)

Boeing will continue a temporary suspension of production at all of its Puget Sound area and Moses Lake facilities for an indefinite period, the company announced on April 5.



Boeing said that the ongoing production shutdown is necessary to deal with the health and safety of its workforce as it assesses the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Washington state, one of the most hard-hit areas of the country.



Last week, the company temporarily suspended production operations at its facilities in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, through at least April 20. The site includes manufacturing and production facilities for military rotorcraft, including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, and MH-139A Grey Wolf.



Boeing also is considering the reliability of its supply chain given that other aerospace manufacturers are dealing with the same issues and risks to worker health and safety as Boeing.



As part of its current risk reduction plan, Boeing plans to implement new safety measures at its facilities, including new visual cues to encourage physical distancing and more frequent and deeper cleaning of workspaces and common areas. It will also stagger worker shifts to avoid crowds of workers entering and exiting facilities at the same time.



Boeing says it will continue to monitor guidance from governments and that it will assess the status of its facilities on a daily basis.



-ends-

