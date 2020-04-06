Estonia Signs Technical Agreement to Develop Armoured Vehicles

(Source: Estonian Ministry of Defence; issued April 6, 2020)

Estonia has signed an agreement to join a Finnish-Latvian project to develop a new, six-wheeled armored vehicle which Patria says will combine all the best features of the company’s XA and AMV vehicles. (Patria photo)

Estonian Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk has signed a joint technical arrangement agreement with Finland and Latvia, which enables Estonia to continue its participation in the programme to develop military requirements and platform for the potential procurement of armoured vehicles with a common armoured wheeled system.



"With the project that has several parties involved, we have to keep in mind that our primary goal here is to develop a platform that meets the requirements of Estonian Defence Forces with the favourable price. We see a big potential in this project, especially as we are involved already in the development phase, which is the best way to secure that eventually we will have equipment that meets our needs," Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk said.



For Estonia, the development of armoured vehicles platform means the possible replacement of the older generation Pasi armoured vehicles currently used by its Defence Forces. The decision to replace the vehicles is scheduled to be made with the new Estonian National Defence Development Plan.



"It is important for us that international defence cooperation, which has a very clear economic dimension, continues. In the current crisis, it is also crucial that we continue to strengthen our defence capability and, if possible, lay the foundation for creating new jobs or maintaining existing ones in the Estonian defence industry sector," Prikk added.



Within the framework of the agreement, Finland, Latvia and Estonia agreed on common technical requirements for the armoured vehicles platform to be developed and on the development of a vehicle prototype, the first results are planned to be achieved this year.



Under the agreement, countries are free to choose their future partners for the vehicle maintenance, crew training and spare parts. Estonian Defence Forces currently have 140 armoured vehicles in their fleet, with approx. 100 that need to be replaced in the coming years. First vehicles will come to the end of their lifecycle in 2024.



Estonia Joins the Development Programme for Sustained Army Mobility Enhancement Together with Finland and Latvia

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued April 6, 2020)

Earlier this year, on 29 January 2020, Finland and Latvia signed a Technical Arrangement on launching a development programme for sustained army mobility enhancement. Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen and Latvia’s Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks signed the document for the participating nations. Today, also Estonia joins the programme as Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defence, Kristjan Prikk signed the document.



“It is important, that we continue defence cooperation also during these times of epidemic and crisis. We are very pleased that Estonia is now also part of this development programme”, says Jukka Juusti, Permanent Secretary of The Finnish Ministry of Defence.



The cooperation programme aims to develop a common armoured wheeled vehicle system. In case this development leads to vehicle system procurement in the future, the resulting common system enhances mobility, cost-efficiency, interoperability and security of supply of the armies of the participating nations.



With the Letter of Intent signed in December 2019, Estonia together with Latvia and Finland has shown interests for acquiring armoured vehicles for their national armed forces. Based on national and multinational tests and evaluations, the vehicle chassis platform chosen for the development in-progress is a Finnish-made Patria 6x6 armoured wheeled vehicle chassis platform that meets the set capability requirements.



Estonia Joins the Development Programme for Sustained Army Mobility Enhancement

(Source: Finnish Army; issued April 6, 2020)

This Finnish Army project programme aims at generating and securing wheeled mobility of the most capable operational forces of the Army capable of operating across the nation well into the 2040s.



“The development programme has advanced well, and Estonia joining it is a significant addition to the entire programme. The participation of several countries naturally also means that all the nations participating in the development programme must share the costs involved. The programme has aroused wider international interest as well,” says the Inspector of the Infantry, Colonel Rainer Peltoniemi from the Army Command.



Next, the development programme advances to a product development phase the objective of which is to prepare a product development agreement between the participating nations and Patria concerning research and development involving different types of vehicle platforms. Other countries will also be allowed to join the product development agreement. Each country will make its decisions separately regarding actual procurements.



In case the development cooperation leads to vehicle system procurement in the future, the resulting combined system will enhance the mobility and cost-effectiveness, as well as international connectivity and national security of supply of the armies of the participating countries.



Patria’s 6x6 Vehicle Platform Interests Also Estonia - Estonia to Join Finland and Latvia in the Vehicle Development Programme

(Source: Patria; issued April 6, 2020)

Estonia has decided to join the Finnish and Latvian vehicle development programme for sustained mobility enhancement to which Patria is delivering the 6x6 vehicle platform. The countries have now signed a joint technical arrangement agreement. The joint development programme aims at common armoured wheeled vehicle system.



“Estonia joining the development programme is great news and naturally we hope to see Patria 6x6 in serial production. This means that the participating countries are to have very cost-effective solution, which surely is of interest alto to other countries keen on enhancing their army mobility. Though the current situation due to the corona epidemic is very exceptional, it is important that this programme will proceed as planned. We will build security of supply and set up a co-operation model to be prepared for crisis situations together with the local industry”, says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land business unit.



The programme is also open for other countries by mutual consent of Finland and Latvia. In case the development will lead to actual vehicle system procurements in the future, the common system will enhance mobility, cost-efficiency, interoperability and security of supply of the armies in both countries



Patria launched its 6x6 vehicle in Eurosatory event in 2018. Patria 6x6 vehicle combines all the best features of Patria’s XA and AMV vehicles. It is simplified, reliable and designed to fill the highest requirements of customers. Its state-of-the-art terrain mobility is guaranteed by an efficient power unit and the independent suspension familiar from the Patria AMV vehicle.



Due to the spacious cabin and well-defined functions it is easy to drive and user training simple. Reliability is underlined by the multitude of commercial components used in the vehicle. Commercial components, long life-span and easy maintenance make the vehicle extremely cost-efficient. The vehicle platform will be developed in this development programme according to the requirements of the countries.



The key areas in Patria’s Land business unit include armoured wheeled vehicles, mortar systems and related life cycle support services. Business unit employs 230 people in Hämeenlinna and Tampere.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain.



Net sales totaled EUR 507.5 million in 2019, and Patria employs 3,000 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



