Airbus Adapts Commercial Aircraft Production and Assembly Activities in Northern Germany and Alabama Sites in COVID-19 Environment

(Source: Airbus; issued April 6, 2020)

STADE, BREMEN and MOBILE --- Airbus is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly activity at its German sites in Bremen and Stade and pausing production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama in the United States.



These actions are being taken in response to several factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including high inventory levels in the sites and the various government recommendations and requirements which impact at different stages of the overall industrial production flow. Airbus remains committed to meeting customer demand.



Commercial Aircraft production and assembly activities in Bremen will be paused from 6 April until 27 April inclusive, with key business support services continuing on the site. Airbus in Stade will pause production and assembly from 5-11 April inclusive, with some additional pause days in the weeks that follow in selected production departments. Key business support services will also remain active on the site.



In Mobile, the pause in production begins this week and is expected to last until 29 April. Certain activities will continue on site, including building and installation maintenance, aircraft maintenance, some critical product safety and customer driven operations, receipt and control of materials and components, critical administrative support and preparation of activity restart.



All ongoing work in Bremen and Stade in Germany and Mobile, Alabama U.S. will be done in adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing.



Airbus is supporting efforts globally to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and has carried out extensive work in coordination with social partners to ensure the health and safety of its employees. This has been achieved by implementing stringent health and safety measures, while securing business continuity across the company.



During the past two weeks, Airbus paused production and assembly work in France and Spain for four days to implement the necessary stringent health and safety measures. Production and assembly in France has resumed gradually since 23 March. Commercial aircraft wing production operations in the UK and commercial aircraft production activities in Spain and Canada have been temporarily paused reflecting stock levels and latest government restrictions.



Airbus continues to closely monitor and respond to the changing environment to maintain business continuity across its global industrial stream.



(ends)



Boeing to Temporarily Suspend 787 Operations in South Carolina

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 06, 2020)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Boeing will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina (BSC) until further notice, starting at the end of second shift on Wednesday, April 8. This impacts the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina.



“It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of the virus across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program,” said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 Program and BSC site leader. “We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people.”



BSC teammates who can work remotely will continue to do so. Those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for 10 working days of the suspension, which is double the company policy. After 10 days, teammates will have the option to use a combination of available paid time off benefits or file for emergency state unemployment benefits. All benefits will continue as normal during the suspension of operations, regardless of how teammates choose to record their time. Pay practice details have been made available to all teammates.



During this time of suspension on the 787 program, Boeing will continue to conduct enhanced cleaning activities at the site and monitor the global supply chain as the situation evolves.



When the suspension is lifted, the 787 program will take an orderly approach to restarting production with a focus on safety, quality, integrity and meeting customer commitments.



-ends-

