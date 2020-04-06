MBDA Reopens After Major Reorganization of Work

(Source: MBDA France; issued April 6, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Today was the return to work for MBDA employees in France who cannot work remotely. Essential production, testing and study activities on classified projects will gradually resume, starting with the most urgent needs for the armed forces.



Since the start of containment, medical, cleaning, site management and security teams have worked hard with management to disinfect the premises and thoroughly reorganize workstations, staff circulation circuits and the flow of goods.



Particular care has been taken to ensure the safety of personnel returning to work. However, the collective and individual health measures implemented will be evaluated by the end of the week in order to decide whether or not to extend this partial resumption of activity.



Congratulations to the teams who have remained there for all this time for allowing this reopening of the sites, and thank you to those who are returning today and in the coming days. All these employees, as well as those who continue to work remotely, wish to show their support for our customers, the armed forces who, without reducing the tempo of their operations, are today fighting on a new front by actively participating in the effort led by the National Coronavirus Control Center.



