Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 7, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $167,470,014, fixed-price-incentive-firm and firm-fixed-price contract for 48 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and tooling and test equipment.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed April 6, 2023.



This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $52,334,380; and fiscal 2019 Navy weapon procurement funds in the amount of $115,135,634 will be obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin, Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-20-C-0003).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The contract number above refers to the Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM).)



-ends-

