Bittium Begins Tactical Bittium Tough SDR Handheld Radios Deliveries to Finnish Defence Forces

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 8, 2020)

OULU, Finland -- Volume deliveries for Bittium Tough SDR Handheld radios have begun. The product deliveries are based on a Purchase Agreement signed in December 2018 according to which Bittium will supply the Finnish Defence Forces with Tough SDR Handheld and Vehicular radios and their accessories.



The value of the Purchase Agreement is approximately €10.5 million (excl. VAT). The volume deliveries for the Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular radios are estimated to start during the second half of this year.



The modern software defined Bittium Tough SDR radios enable broadband data transfer and the radios support the reformed combat doctrine of the Finnish Defence Forces. At the first phase, the Tough SDR radios will be used by the Army and the radios will replace the analogical field radios in phases. A part of the performance of the software defined radios will be created through the waveform software used in the radio. This way the performance of the radios can be developed throughout their whole life cycle with software development.



Bittium Tough SDR radios are compatible with the software defined Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system already used by the Finnish Defence Forces.



According to the Purchase Agreement, the Finnish Defence Forces have an option to purchase additional tactical radios and their accessories, training and system management for the use of the Army, Air Force and Navy.



If the optional additional purchase amounts materialize in full, the total value would be approximately €207 million (excl. VAT) at the maximum. There will be separate purchase orders for the optional additional purchases.



-ends-

