NSPA Signs 4th Logistics Support Contract with NHIndustries for NH90 Helicopters

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued April 8, 2020)

LUXEMBOURG --- The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) announced today the signature of the 4th Logistic Items Contract with NHIndustries. This contract will continue securing the ongoing supply support to the NH90 helicopters in service with the Armed Forces of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands



The contract, effective as of 1 April 2020, was signed by NSPA on behalf of the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA). A signing ceremony was virtually celebrated among all involved parties on 8 April 2020.



NSPA, in close collaboration with NAHEMA, will continue to deliver an automated and integrated supply chain to secure support capability for NH90 helicopters for the next 3 years with options for a further 2 years. This 4th Logistics Item Contract is the continuation of a contractual framework established since 2004.



Peter Dohmen, NSPA General Manager, commented: “this 4th Support contract confirms NSPA’s commitment to the NH90 programme. Our mission is to provide effective and cost-efficient solutions to our customers and this framework will ensure that Nations will be able to continue ordering spare parts effectively, ensuring the operational effectiveness of NH90.”



Giorgio Gomma, recently appointed NAHEMA General Manager, commented: “this contract is another milestone on the long lasting NAHEMA mission to ensure to NH90 fleet the outstanding deserved support and, furthermore, witnesses the great collaboration existing between two important NATO Agencies such as NAHEMA and NSPA”.



Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude, NHIndustries President, confirmed that “The signature of the LIC4 contract is a remarkable example that the cooperation, developed since 16 years, has now reached a considerable degree of appreciation from our valuable Customers, whom operates 11 helicopter variants. NHI fully understands the importance of the Customer experience and is continuously working alongside its Partners to continuously improve NH90 operability, affordability & serviceability.”



NSPA provides logistic support to NAHEMA and the five nations through its ASD/AIA S2000M-proven automated and integrated system. This grants access to a spare catalogue that includes more than 15,000 items, excluding the engine and consumables.



NH90 is a twin-engine, medium-size helicopter program, procured, supported and managed by NAHEMA (NATO Helicopter Management Agency) on behalf of participating Nations and through the joint venture NHIndustries, a company owned by Leonardo, Airbus Helicopters, and Fokker. NH90 operate in different versions including tactical transport and maritime applications, such as Search and Rescue. Because of their versatility, nations are currently leveraging NH90 helicopters in missions to fight the impact of COVID-19.





The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities including the related procurement function. As NATO’s primary enabler, the Agency’s mission is to provide effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions to the Alliance, its thirty Nations and Partners. NSPA is a customer-funded agency, operating on a "no profit - no loss" basis. The business activity has grown nearly fourfold in the last decade, reaching an annual business volume of €4 billion.



NSPA is headquartered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with main operational centres in France, Hungary and Italy. The Agency employs around 1,500 staff and overseeing over 2,500 contractors in NATO’s missions across the world.





NHIndustries is the largest rotorcraft Joint Venture in European history and it is responsible for the design, manufacturing and support of the NH90 helicopter, one of the leaders in the latest generation of military helicopters. The company is owned by Airbus Helicopters (62,5%), Leonardo (32%) and Fokker (5,5%).



Established in 1992, NHI has managed the design, development and entry into service of the NH90 for both NAHEMA (NATO Helicopter Management Agency) and export customers. To date, more than 560 aircraft have been contracted and more than 400 aircraft have been delivered to 17 Armed Forces in 13 countries and are now in service, with more than 200.000 flight hours performed.



-ends-

