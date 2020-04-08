Part of Lithuanian Troops Deployed Home from Afghanistan

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued April 08, 2020)

On April 7 part of Lithuanian military personnel deployed to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan returned home. They were flown to Riga International Airport by a Norwegian Air Force aircraft and fetched by a bus to a quarantine location in Lithuania. They will undergo the mandatory 14-day isolation as required from all military personnel returning to Lithuania from international operations, exercise and service trips.



The troops were deployed home because the leadership of the international operation took the decision to decrease the number of troops in the area of operation with regard to the current situation.



The decision was taken by mutual agreement of the Resolute Support leadership and countries contributing to the NATO operation in Afghanistan because its training activities are currently halted. The decision was taken on account of the epidemiological situation in the whole world.



The part of the Lithuanian military personnel remaining in Afghanistan will continue conducting the service tasks and Lithuania’s commitments to its allies remain unaffected.



Lithuanian military personnel are currently deployed to 8 NATO, EU and UN-led international operations.



-ends-

