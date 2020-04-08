U.S. Army Delays Missile Defense Network Test Due to COVID-19 Concerns

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 8, 2020)

The U.S. Army has delayed an air and missile defense network test due to COVID-19 concerns, Breaking Defense reports. Troops preparing to run a Limited User Test of the service’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) at White Sands Missile Range have returned home.



The test was supposed to begin May 15. The Army has not announced a timeline for a rescheduled test, but it would need to take place by July for the program to remain on schedule. Of course, there is no guarantee of that happening at this point.



The IBCS program will allow previously incompatible air and missile defense systems to communicate with each other, thereby strengthening the overall protective network.



IBCS compatibility is a requirement for future Army air and missile defense systems, and the effort could potentially involve the other services as well. Northrop Grumman is the lead contractor.



-ends-

