Leonardo to Supply Range of Electronics for Spanish Air Force PC-21 Trainers

(Source: Leonardo; issued April 9, 2020)

ROME --- Leonardo has been awarded a contract by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd to provide airborne communications systems, cockpit control panels and associated electronics for installation on-board PC-21 single-engine turboprop trainers being supplied to the Spanish Air Force (Ejército del Aire).



The aircraft were ordered by the Spanish Ministry of Defense through its Armament and Material Directorate (DGAM) to replace the Spanish Air Force’s Casa C-101 jet trainers, which have been in-use since 1980.



Leonardo’s multiband V/UHF RT-700/A communications system is a compact and lightweight military ETSO (European Technical Standard Order)-certified product. It provides voice and data communications in the 30-470MHz range and can transmit and receive securely when connected to an external encryption unit. Notably, the product provides ETSO-certified communications in the VHF ATC band (25/8,33kHz).



The contract further strengthens Leonardo’s long-established partnership with Pilatus Aircraft. The Swiss aerospace manufacturer previously selected Leonardo avionics and lights/panels for PC-21 aircraft ordered by customers in Switzerland, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Australia. The Spanish Air Force is the third European air force to choose the PC-21 Next Generation Trainer.



Leonardo is an expert in airborne electronics and communications and deeply understands the needs of both OEMs and end-users, as an aircraft designer and manufacturer itself and having worked closely with a wide range of other leading international aircraft providers for more than 50 years.



-ends-

