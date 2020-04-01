Preventing Train and Defeat in Future Conflicts: Institutionalizing the Lessons Learned During Afghanistan to Prevent Another Two-Decade Exercise in Futility

(Source: Project On Government Oversight; issued April 8, 2020)

By Dan Grazier

The war and nation building effort in Afghanistan cost the United States an estimated $975 billion between 2001 and 2019, with an average annual cost of over $54 billion.1 When indirect costs including veterans care, Homeland Security spending, and debt interest are added, the Afghanistan campaign will cost taxpayers an estimated $2.5 trillion, including approximately $12.5 billion annually for the next 40 years as we continue to pay for veteran disability and care.2And it was a failure.One of the major efforts the United States undertook as part of the nation building effort in Afghanistan was the complicated mission of security force assistance. The Department of Defense defines this as a “set of DoD activities that support the development of the capacity and capability of foreign security forces and their supporting institutions.”3 These foreign security forces are not limited to the military; they also include police, border security, and other paramilitary organizations. Under this rubric the United States and its allies tried to help the new government of Afghanistan organize, train, and equip a new military and police force.The United States squandered the opportunity in Afghanistan to help that country build effective security forces because the Pentagon lacked the necessary expertise. Had lessons learned from similar earlier efforts been acted upon, the Afghanistan effort might have been successful.A few disclaimers at the beginning are in order. The United States should do everything possible to avoid engaging in nation building. The chance of success even under ideal conditions is small and, even if successful, the significant costs of that success are likely to outweigh the benefits. That being said, each new generation of elected officials seems to decide it is smarter than its predecessor and thrusts the United States headlong into another protracted overseas morass. It is for this reason that the agencies responsible for carrying out nation-building efforts must make the best preparations possible to enable them to carry out their orders.A successful nation-building effort requires an approach that encompasses the whole government. Our nation’s elected leaders must not rely only on the military as they have during our recent wars.4 Instead, many agencies, including the Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Department of Agriculture, must be involved from the beginning if there is to be any hope of success.When conflicts do include a nation building effort, it is essential that the security force assistance mission be done properly. When it’s not, the conflict could go on for years longer than it otherwise would have, resulting in significantly more lost lives and higher costs to the U.S. taxpayer. Security force assistance should help the host government build stable and effective organizations that match their security needs and that are capable of independently attending to those needs. With that in mind, the military advisors we send should work with their host nation counterparts to build a force capable of providing the necessary security rather than building a miniature version of the U.S. military that is incompatible with the host nation’s security needs and that it cannot afford.The U.S. has engaged in security force assistance missions for over a century in countries all over the world. Despite all that experience, we have a mixed record advising host nation forces in the post-World War II era, with a largely successful effort in Korea but notable failures in Vietnam and Iraq.5A primary reason for the failures is that U.S. organizations and personnel involved in the security assistance missions lacked knowledge and understanding about the environment in which they were operating. (Even the success in Korea resulted more from luck than strategy. More on that later.)A second and closely related reason is that in each conflict the American advisors lacked historical knowledge about similar efforts before theirs. When the nation-building project in Vietnam ended, for instance, American military leaders wanted nothing more than to turn their back on that painful experience and say the United States would never again engage in another,6 and they scrapped the temporary institutions they had established to prepare military advisors during the conflict.All the lessons learned during the conflict and security force assistance mission disappeared when the temporary institutions did—and all the lessons learned during Vietnam had to be learned from scratch again when the U.S. involved itself in yet another nation building effort, this time in Iraq. (end of excerpt)-ends-