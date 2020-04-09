ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Hands Over Third Submarine to Egyptian Navy

(Source: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems; issued April 9, 2020)

An Egyptian Navy officer symbolically raises the national flag on the fin of the third Type 209/1400mod diesel-electric submarine handed over in Kiel by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. (TKMS photo)

On April 9, 2020, “S43” as the third of four HDW Class 209/1400mod submarines was officially handed over by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt.



Following the very strict corona prevention measures at the shipyard, the handover took place in Kiel without a ceremony, amongst only the inner circle of project managers.



Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, stated: “Given the global corona pandemic, this handover marks a very special milestone for us. We are extremely proud of our employees, who completed the boat on time and in line with our comprehensive health protection measures. A big thank you for this. With tremendous care and discipline, something very special has been achieved! Our thanks also go to our customer, who has always put great trust in our capabilities!”



In a personal letter prior to the handover, Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled Hassan Said, Chief of the Egyptian Navy, praised the high quality of the boat and the outstanding performance of the employees of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. He expressed his gratitude to all of them for ensuring the delivery on schedule. He added that this proves how strong and trustful both sides cooperate even in challenging times.



About “S43”:



The submarines of the HDW Class 209/1400 mod series are extremely reliable, can stay submerged for a long time, are fast, and are hard to locate thanks to their low signatures. The HDW Class 209/1400mod is the latest version of the HDW Type 209 “family” with over 60 boats built or under contract.



The launch and naming of “S43” took place in May 2019. The first submarine, “S41”, was delivered in December 2016 and the second, “S42”, in August 2017. It is planned that the program will end with the handover of the fourth boat in 2021.



Key data:

-- Length: approx. 62 m

-- Diameter: approx. 6.2 m

-- Displacement (surface): approx. 1,450 t

-- Displacement (submerged): approx. 1,600 t

-- Crew: 30





ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading naval companies with around 6,000 employees and is active as a systems supplier in naval surface / submarine construction and in maritime electronics / safety technology. ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions for highly complex challenges in a changing world. Key to this are the company’s employees, who shape the future of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems with passion and commitment every day.



