Operational Review of the Danish Helicopter Detachment

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued April 9, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A Danish air task unit comprising two Merlin helicopters and 70 soldiers have been deployed to the French base in Gao since the end of 2019; having reached Full Operational Capability on December 24, the unit has logged 250 flight hours by the end of March. (FR MoD photo)

In early March, part of the Danish detachment stationed at the Gao military base was relieved. This first succession of personnel is an opportunity to review the results of three months of operations within the air combat battle tactical group (GTD-A) "Hombori".



70 soldiers from the Danish air task unit have been deployed to the Gao base since the end of 2019. The two [EH-101] Merlin helicopters had reached Full Operational Capability on December 24. Since then, the Danish detachment has been able to carry out troop and cargo missions for the benefit of the Barkhane force to support troops deployed on the ground.



During those three months, the Danish detachment completed 120 missions for over 250 flight hours. During these operations, the two Merlin helicopters transported nearly 1,800 people and 45 tonnes of cargo, enabling Force Barkhane to significantly increase its operational and logistical capabilities.



Their integration into GTD-A "Hombori" was facilitated by the knowledge of British procedures of certain Danish crews trained in Great Britain. Many crews also note that cooperation with French forces was quickly effective due to the relatively similar operational procedures in the two countries.



The results of this cooperation are very positive: co-location and the permanent link between the French and Danish operational centers have made it possible, for example, to deal effectively with common problems.



-ends-



