Despite Impact of Covid-19, Norad Scrambles to Stop Russian Il-38s; Let's Catch Up with Norad

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 9, 2020)

F-22 fighters, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 AWACS aircraft from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted two Russian IL-38 aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on April 8th, 2020. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) April 9, 2020

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- On April 8, 2020, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled F-22 fighters with the supported of KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 AWACS aircraft to intercept and deter two Russian Il-38 aircraft from entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.Due to NORAD's swift response, the two Russian Il-38s were intercepted north of the Aleutian Islands, over the Bering Sea, and were prevented from entering Canadian or U.S. airspace."COVID-19 or not, NORAD continues actively watching for threats and defending the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.," said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the NORAD Commander. "This is the latest of several occasions in the past month in which we have intercepted Russian aircraft operating near Alaska and the approaches to our nations. We are and will continue executing our no-fail homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight."The North American Aerospace Defense Command is a joint venture between the Canadian and U.S. armed services providing a defensive framework for the totality of North American airspace. The program's domain of surveillance extends from distant missile launches to local airspace incursions by antagonistic aircraft. Its mission expands beyond just threat detection to also provide for full intercept and destroy capability. As a lynchpin of both Canada and the U.S.'s air defense strategy and with a history of performance stretching back to the 1950s, NORAD is set to receive steady and significant funding for the foreseeable future.Canada and the U.S. each fund their own regions of coverage within NORAD, while providing jointly for its central operation. In its coverage of NORAD's funding forecast, Forecast International provides forecast lines account for commingled RDT&E, procurement, and O&M activities related to NORAD, with distinctions made between Canada and the U.S.'s unique contributions.Presently, the U.S. is in the midst of an upgrade to its Wide Area Surveillance system, a network of sensors that supplies data to the NORAD detection network. This program is receiving funding totaling $319.4 million from 2018 through 2021, before funding drops to lower, sustainment levels. The impactful influence of this major sensor upgrade will lead to elevated funding for the overall NORAD program in the near-term.Canada, meanwhile, is expected to begin reinvestment into NORAD beginning in 2023 or 2024, leading to a second period of elevated funding in the late 2020s. Although Canada's contributions to NORAD will be larger than its average during that period, decreased funding by the U.S. will somewhat offset Canada's influence on the cumulative forecast.A diverse set of contractors will find many opportunities associated with NORAD. Sub-programs organized within NORAD will be numerous, from sensor enhancement to data processing. Large numbers of support staff will be required to operate and service NORAD's extended network of facilities, while the software and computers that act as the backbone of NORAD's operation will also need continuous development and maintenance.From 2020 through 2034, NORAD is expected to require nearly $5.3 billion in funding. Commitment to the program by its partners, Canada and the U.S., is expected to last well into the future, with large amounts of funding being earmarked for NORAD well into the 2040s and likely beyond.-ends-