U.S. and Other Nations Call on Versatile Command and Control System

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 9, 2020)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The U.S. Army’s AFATDS (Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System) program should see steady production over the next several years for active U.S. Army and National Guard units. Software upgrades will continue well into the next decade, keeping the system more than viable.



The FY21 U.S. defense budget includes $126 million in funding over the next four years for ongoing software modification. Since its introduction, AFATDS has proven to be a highly versatile command, control, and communications system that automatically conducts requested fire missions, sends firing orders to the most appropriate artillery/MLRS battery, and tracks ammunition usage and unit status. AFATDS is fielded to approximately 90 percent of the active U.S. Army and 100 percent of the U.S. Marine Corps forces.



AFATDS is also designed to interoperate with the battle command and fire control systems of French, German, British, and Italian armed forces. These applications should continue to help make the system highly desirable on the international market, with purchases handled through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



In April 2018, the U.S. State Department approved of an FMS to Saudi Arabia of 155mm M109A5/A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer structures for conversion to M109A6 Paladin Howitzer systems, for an estimated cost of $1.31 billion. The deal includes eight AFATDS units.



In February 2020, the State Department approved an FMS to Jordan of up to 700 AFATDS software license copies and related equipment for an estimated cost of $300 million.



