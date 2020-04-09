Why Is China's Wing Loong So Popular In World?

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 9, 2020)

As one of the most popular products in the international drone market, China's Wing Loong drone has been exported to more than a dozen countries in recent years, with its customers including those coming from some remote African regions, or some repeat customers from the US and its allies. The sales of the Chinese UAV are still increasing year by year, with a well-deserved reputation all over the world.



The Wing Loong is 1.1 tons in weight and 9 meters in length, with a wingspan of 14 meters. The UAV can carry two missiles on the fuselage at any time, which can be used both as the detective device and the offensive weapon.



Based on the users' general response, the current performance level of the Wing Loong is almost the same as the original planned data index. It has been proved that the drone can be used for military operations without any concern. The combat performance has convinced many users and attracted a steady flow of customers.



Another reason why Wing Loong has become China's best-selling armament is the cost-effectiveness. The operational performance of this drone has been widely recognized by many countries, and the high cost-performance constitutes another advantage of Chinese drones.



According to the price calculation, the price of each drone is about $1 million. If ground control equipment is added, the total amount should be about $3 million. Compared with the US drone of the same class, which is usually priced at tens of millions of dollars, China's prices are indeed much lower.



China's Wing Loong project is now gradually expanding its scope, which will bring considerable profits to our economy. From the current development, drones will become another military business opportunity for China.



Currently, many defense departments of different countries come to China to purchase drones, which demonstrates their recognition of Chinese drones. This will be an indirect encouragement for China's aviation field. As the drone exports continue to grow, the footsteps of China's Wing Loong entering the international aviation field will become more and more stable.



