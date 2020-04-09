Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 9, 2020)

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $62,556,567 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract (N00024-20-C-5605) for consoles, displays, and peripherals (CDP) Technology Insertion 16, Modification 1 (MOD 1) production equipment, to support the Navy's future surface ship combat systems.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy (93%); the government of Australia (6%); and the government of Spain (1%).



Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The CDP program consists of a suite of Technology Insertion (TI) 16 MOD 1 Common Display System (CDS) consoles, thin client displays (TCDs), multi-mission displays (MMDs), and peripheral equipment.



The CDS consoles are a set of open-architecture watch station, three-eyed horizontal display consoles comprised of three different console variants: water cooled CDS and air cooled CDS.



The CDP hardware provides the Human Machine Interface (HMI) between the sailor and the ship's combat systems.



Work is expected to be completed by August 2021.



This contract includes options, which if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $462,261,449 and work will continue through April 2025.



Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $62,556,567 was obligated at time of award; $598,076 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 6, 2020)



-ends-

