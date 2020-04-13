Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 13, 20209)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $14,883,723 modification (P00031) to a previously-awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-18-C-1048 to procure depot component repair capability for the F-35 hydraulic power generation system and land gear under low rate initial production Lot 11 for the Navy, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (88%); and Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (12%), and is expected to be complete by April 2023.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,156,434; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,156,431; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $570,858 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



