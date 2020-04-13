Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 13, 20209)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $55,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-1057).



This modification changes the contract type of the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Phase I obsolescence redesign from a cost-plus-incentive-fee type contract to a firm-fixed-price type contract.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (47%); Indianapolis, Indiana (37%); Pontiac, Michigan (9%); Melbourne, Florida (3%); Middletown, Connecticut (2%); and Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%).



Additionally, this modification provides for the replacement of obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support production and improve future sustainment while meeting the requirements of the Navy SLAM-ER performance specification in support of the government of Saudi Arabia.



Work is expected to be complete by April 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $55,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

