Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 13, 20209)

United States Marine Inc., Gulfport, Mississippi, was awarded a $108,000,000 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity delivery order contract (H92405-20-D-0002) with a five-year ordering period in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the production of Combatant Craft Assault.



Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $12,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The work will be performed in Gulfport, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by April 13, 2025.



The contract was awarded through a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



