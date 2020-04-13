Luxembourg Armed Forces A400M Makes Its Maiden Flight

(Source: Airbus; issued April 13, 2020)

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has ordered a single A400M transport aircraft – its heaviest-ever military aircraft – which will be operated by the Belgian Air Force; it is seen here returning from its April 13 maiden flight at Seville. (Airbus photo)

SEVILLE, Spain --- The Airbus A400M new-generation airlifter ordered by the Luxembourg Armed Forces has made its maiden flight, marking a key milestone towards its delivery. The aircraft, known as MSN104, took off from Seville (Spain), where the final assembly line is located, at 16:08 local time (CET) and landed back on site 5 hours later.



The Luxembourg aircraft will be operated by the armed forces of Belgium and Luxembourg within a binational unit based in Belgium. MSN104 is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.





The picture shows the Luxembourg aircraft landing at Seville airport, Spain.





