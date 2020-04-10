The Netherlands – Excalibur Projectiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 10, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of one hundred ninety-nine (199) Excalibur Increment IB M982Al tactical projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $40.55 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Netherlands has requested to buy one hundred ninety-nine (199) Excalibur Increment IB M982Al tactical projectiles. Also included with this request is U.S. Government technical assistance, training, associated support equipment, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $40.55 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Northern Europe.



The Netherlands will integrate these munitions with conventional artillery units equipped with the PzH2000NL self-propelled howitzer (SPH) to provide precision fires capability in order to reduce collateral damage and increase effectiveness in various areas of operation. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this weapon system will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be the Raytheon Company, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

