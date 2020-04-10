Korea – F-35 Follow-On Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 10, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea for follow-on support and services for its F-35 aircraft, engines, weapons and related equipment for an estimated cost of $675 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Republic of Korea has requested follow-on support and services for its F-35 aircraft, engines, and weapons; publications and technical documentation; support equipment; spare and repair parts; repair and return; test equipment; software delivery and support; pilot flight equipment; personnel training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of program support. The estimated total program cost is $675 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by meeting legitimate security and defense needs of one of its closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in the region.



The proposed sale will sustain the Republic of Korea's flight and maintenance activity. It will improve sustainability and continue support for the F-35 fleet. The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing this support and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this support and services will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bethesda, MD and Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, CT. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 14-26 additional U.S. contractor representatives to the Republic of Korea.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

