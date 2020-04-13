India – AGM-84L Harpoon Air-Launched Block II Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 13, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of ten (10) AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $92 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of India has requested to buy ten (10) AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles. Also included are containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, Specialized Assignment Airlift Missions (SAAM), U.S. Government and contractor representatives technical assistance, engineering, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated program cost is $92 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.



The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. The Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in defense of critical sea lanes while enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allied forces. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be The Boeing Company, St. Louis, Missouri. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by India will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to India; however, U.S. Government or contractor personnel in-country visits will be required on a temporary basis in conjunction with program technical oversight and support requirements.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



India – MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 13, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of sixteen (16) MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT); three (3) MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes (MK 54 LWT Kit procurement required); and related equipment for an estimated cost of $63 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of India has requested to buy sixteen (16) MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT); and three (3) MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes (MK 54 LWT Kit procurement required). Also included are MK 54 spare parts; torpedo containers; two (2) Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers; Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks built into MK 54 LWT Kits (above); air launch accessories for fixed wing; spare parts; training, publications; support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support. The estimated program cost is $63 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.



The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. The MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo will provide the capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India intends to utilize MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes on its P-8I aircraft. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by India will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to India; however, U.S. Government Engineering and Technical Services will be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

