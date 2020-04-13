Yemen U-Turn: Finland Reverses Human Rights Policy on Military Exports (excerpt)

(Source: NewsNow Finland; posted April 13, 2020)

By Elias Huuhtanen

Sisu Axles Oy and Katsa Oy were granted licenses to sell 700 sets of axles and gears to UAE-based Calidus LLC, a company that uses them in the production of the Wahash 8x8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle. (Calidus photo)

Some of the government ministers who spoke out loudest against exports of military equipment to Middle East countries involved in conflicts have now changed their minds & issued unusually long permissions.Finland has issued new licenses for military exports to the United Arab Emirates, reversing a 2018 policy promise to stop sales to any country involved in the Yemen conflict.The move comes after intensive lobbying by the Emiratis towards a number of European countries; even as Finnish government ministers who argued vociferously for a ban on military exports while in opposition seem to have now changed their minds.Although UAE has officially pulled its troops out of Yemen – where the conflict has paused this week during a two-week ceasefire – it still actively backs various anti-Houthi forces in alliance with Saudi Arabia.Human rights experts say the unusually long validity of Finland’s new export licenses shows the Finnish government is acutely aware of how sensitive the issue is.(…/…)In a change of policy in March, Finland issued new licenses for military exports to the United Arab Emirates.Sisu Axles Oy and Katsa Oy were granted licenses to sell 700 sets of axles and gears to UAE-based Calidus LLC, a company that produces air and land vehicles for military use.The Finnish components will be used in the manufacture of the Wahash infantry fighting vehicle. A protype of the Wahash was on display at the IDEX weapons and defence technology in 2019, and reportedly equipped with Finnish gears, axles and an array of weaponry including 30mm automatic cannons, anti-tank missiles and grenade launchers. (end of excerpt)-ends-