CDIC Review Targets Better Support for Australian Defence Business

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 15, 2020)

An independent review of the Australian Government’s Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) will aim to strengthen support for small and regional businesses to take up opportunities in Australia’s growing defence industry.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, today released the Terms of Reference for the review which were part of a suite of measures she has initiated to help small businesses get better service from, and greater access to Defence.



“The CDIC is a key initiative of the 2016 Defence White Paper, which was formed to help grow a competitive, sustainable defence industry base,” Minister Price said.



“I have been listening carefully to feedback from defence companies across Australia and I am determined to help a great industry to grow stronger.



“The CDIC is often referred to as the front door for service support for local defence companies. I want to throw those doors wide open and this review aims to help us to achieve that. We’ll be engaging defence companies on ways to boost this help.”



Co-chairs of the CDIC Advisory Board, Ms Kate Carnell, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman and Mr Tony Fraser, Deputy Secretary of Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group will lead the review.



The co-chairs will release a discussion paper seeking views from industry which will be used to inform the review and its recommendations to Government.



The CDIC service is delivered by the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources on behalf of Defence and it will be consulted as part of the review.



The review and its recommendations will be delivered to the Minister mid-year.



-ends-

