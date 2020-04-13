Evaluation of the U.S. Navy’s P-8 Aircraft Readiness to Meet the U.S. European Command’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Requirements

(Source: Inspector General of the Department of Defense; issued April 13, 2020)

We plan to begin the subject evaluation in April 2020. The objective is to determine whether the readiness of U.S. Navy's P-8 Poseidon aircraft fleet meets the anti-submarine warfare requirements of the U.S. European Command. We may revise the objective as the evaluation proceeds, and we will also consider suggestions from management for additional or revised objectives.



We will perform the evaluation at Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland; Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, Norfolk, Virginia; Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 10, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington; Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany; and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Naval Forces Africa, Naples, Italy. We may identify additional locations during the evaluation.



Please provide us with a point of contact for the evaluation within 5 days of the date of this memorandum. The point of contact should be either a GS-15, pay band equivalent, or military equivalent.



You can obtain information about the DoD Office of Inspector General from DoD Directive 5106.01, “Inspector General of the Department of Defense,” April 20, 2012, as amended; and DoD Instruction 7050.03, “Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Defense Access to Records and Information,” March 22, 2013. Our website is www.dodig.mil.



(signed)

Carolyn R. Hantz

Assistant Inspector General for Evaluations Programs, Combatant Commands, and Overseas Contingency Operations



-ends-

