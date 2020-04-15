Germany Awards 159 MUSD Vehicle Contract to GDELS

(Source: General Dynamics European Land Systems; issued April 15, 2020)

The German Army has ordered 80 highly protected Eagle 6x6 vehicles for the German Army’s ambulance corps. First vehicle deliveries will start in 2021 and continue throughout 2024. (GDELS photo)

BERLIN / KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany --- General Dynamics European Land Systems has been awarded a contract by the German procurement agency BAAINBw for the delivery of 80 highly protected Eagle 6x6 vehicles for the German Army’s ambulance corps. First vehicle deliveries will start in 2021 and continue throughout 2024.



The Eagle was selected in a competitive tender process under the medium protected ambulance vehicle program (“mittleres geschütztes Ambulanzfahrzeug”), which will close the gap between the user’s light and heavy ambulance vehicle fleet.



The Eagle 6x6 is the latest and largest member of the proven Eagle family of vehicles. In its 6x6 configuration, the vehicle provides a more spacious user compartment and more payload. Reduced cost of ownership is achieved through its high degree of commonality with the 4x4 version, its maintenance-friendly design, and proven support solutions. Germany is the 2nd customer for this new Eagle version after the Swiss Army.



“We would like to thank the German Army very much for its confidence in our Eagle vehicle platform. As a reliable partner to the Bundeswehr, GDELS is fully committed to deliver the vehicles on cost, quality, and schedule,” said Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, GDELS Vice President for International Business & Services.



GDELS will manufacture the Eagle at its sites in Switzerland and Germany. For the German program, a significant part of the production will be completed in Kaiserslautern and Sembach with the involvement of dozens of German suppliers. “This contract will further strengthen our capabilities as a leading vehicle OEM and will result in a multimillion investment into our German vehicle maintenance hub in Sembach” said Dr. Christian Kauth, Managing Director of GDELS-Deutschland.



The German Army and German Federal Police operate a fleet of close to 700 Eagle vehicles; the vehicle has proven its superior performance and reliability in various national and international missions.



The Eagle is available in 4x4 and 6x6 versions and is one of the most modern protected wheeled vehicles in its class. The Eagle has already proven its efficiency and reliability in various military missions. Due to its power reserves, the Eagle offers an ideal platform to meet both current and future requirements. In addition to its excellent protection against mines and improvised explosive devices, the Eagle offers a high payload and a large transport volume, within very compact dimensions. With its unique axle and drive system, the Eagle delivers superior off-road mobility and exceptional on-road driving safety.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. With around 2,200 highly skilled technical employees, the companies design, manufacture and deliver world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments, and munitions, to global customers.



