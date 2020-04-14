BAE Systems Sold £15bn Worth of Arms to Saudis During Yemen Assault (excerpt)

(Source: The Guardian; published April 14, 2020)

By Dan Sabbagh

Britain’s leading arms manufacturer, BAE Systems, sold £15bn worth of arms and services to the Saudi military during the last five years, the period covered by Riyadh’s involvement in the deadly bombing campaign in the war in Yemen.Figures taken from the company’s most recent annual report and newly analysed by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) reveal the British arms maker generated £2.5bn in revenues from the Saudi military during the whole of 2019.That takes the total sales of BAE arms and services to the Saudi military for the period between 2015 and 2019 – including the period from the start of the Saudi bombing in March 2015 – to slightly over £15bn, or 17.3% over the five years.Andrew Smith of CAAT said: “The last five years have seen a brutal humanitarian crisis for the people of Yemen, but for BAE it’s been business as usual. The war has only been possible because of arms companies and complicit governments willing to support it.” (end of excerpt)-ends-