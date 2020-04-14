Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 14, 2020)

-- BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4325);

-- Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon (N00024-18-D-4326);

-- General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4327);

-- Marine Group Boat Works LLC, Chula Vista, California (N00024-18-D-4328);

-- Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4329); and

-- East Coast Repair and Fabrication, Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-18-D-4330),



are each being awarded a $550,000,000 increase to the maximum potential cumulative total orders for all firm-fixed-price, cost plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multiple award Tier I contracts (MAC I).



The MAC I cumulative contract ceiling for all five ordering periods is being increased by $550,000,000 from $250,000,000 to $800,000,000. This is an increase to the maximum potential cumulative total orders for all firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee IDIQ and MAC I to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California; the continental U.S. (OCONUS); and contiguous U.S. (CONUS).



Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and these efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control in CONUS; and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance, and corrosion control outside OCONUS.



Work is expected to be complete by February 2020. Each of the contracts has a five-year ordering period.



The six MAC I holders will have the opportunity to offer on individual delivery orders.



Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts which are to be performed in San Diego, California, and other CONUS and OCONUS locations, as appropriate. No funding is being obligated at this time.



These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and 15 offers were received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

