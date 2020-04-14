N. Korea Fires Barrage of Missiles on Eve of Founder's Birthday, S. Korea's Elections (excerpt)

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; published April 14, 2020)

By Oh Seok-min and Choi Soo-hyang

These photos, published by the North's daily Rodong Sinmun on June 9, 2017, show the launch of the country's new surface-to-ship cruise missile. The report said leader Kim Jong-un observed the missile launch, which South Korea detected a day earlier.

SEOUL --- North Korea fired what appeared to be cruise missiles off its east coast and air-to-ground missiles from fighter jets into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in muscle-flexing maneuvers on the eve of the late national founder's birthday and the South's general elections.The surface-to-ship cruise missiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern coastal town of Munchon at around 7 a.m. during a time period of more than 40 minutes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding they flew around 150 kilometers before splashing into waters off the east coast.Along with the missile launches, the North flew Sukhoi-variant fighter jets and MiG-type planes above the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, and fired multiple air-to-ground missiles into the East Sea, the JCS added.It was not immediately known if leader Kim Jong-un guided the latest firings."The military is closely monitoring the situation for possible additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release. (end of excerpt)-ends-