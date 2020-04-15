Government Has Authorized Andrii Taran to Sign the Agreement on Defence Cooperation Between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Sweden

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued April 15, 2020)

With regard to the change in the staff of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Government amended the Decree No. 1093 as of November 20, 2019 "On signing of the Agreement on cooperation in the defence field between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden,” states the Government’s website.



Thus, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran is authorized to sign it.



The signing of the abovementioned Agreement will facilitate the renewal of the existing regulatory framework between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Sweden in the defense field, which in turn will create legal grounds for mutually beneficial defence cooperation in order to strengthen Ukraine’s position in Northern Europe.



The parties to this Agreement may cooperate in the following areas:

-- defence and security policies;

-- development of military education and science, personnel training;

-- exchange of information and experience on defence and military matters;

-- other areas of cooperation by mutual agreement of the parties.



-ends-

