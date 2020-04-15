PSNS & IMF Completes Nimitz Availability Early

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued April 15, 2020)

BREMERTON, Wash. --- Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility completed a Carrier Incremental Availability for USS Nimitz (CVN 68) early, April 13, 2020.



PSNS & IMF workers teamed up with contractors and Nimitz’ ship’s force to complete the availability two days early, after conducting a combined 17,500 man-days of work on the ship, from Feb. 21 to April 13.



“Upkeeps are conducted over a very short period of time, with a tremendous amount of work to get done,” said Capt. Dianna Wolfson, commander, PSNS & IMF. “This team did it, and they did it well.”



To complete the availability on time – or in this case, early – during the COVID-19 pandemic, required close coordination among all the maintenance partners.



“The project team and Nimitz leadership met on a daily basis to discuss the best way to complete all the work while allowing separation between ship’s force and the PSNS & IMF workforce,” said Steven Pugh, deputy project superintendent, Code 368. “The project team and our private sector maintenance partners accelerated work items to minimize the number of civilians on the ship, and worked with the sail loft to ensure they were among the first to receive the face masks produced by PSNS & IMF.”



The work completed during the availability ranged from the flight deck and aircraft elevators, to berthing upgrades and combat system improvements.



According to Pugh, completing this work on time was a priority, and a big accomplishment.



“This was an incredible effort made possible by the teamwork and integration among the shipyard, ship’s forces and our private sector maintenance partners,” Pugh said. “Our maintenance partners took on significant and much needed maintenance and modernization items in support of Nimitz readiness.”



Seeing the dedication of the entire team working together to return Nimitz to the fleet made the ship’s commander very proud.



“I believe our adversaries are watching us right now. In particular, I think they are watching the United States Navy,” said Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer, USS Nimitz (CVN 68). “When they see 68 get underway, they are going to take note. When they see 68 out on the watch on deployment, they are going to know our country’s strength. That means a great deal to me, and I hope you share that pride with us on USS Nimitz.”



-ends-



