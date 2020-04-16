Boeing Delivers 500th AH-64E Apache Helicopter

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 16, 2020)

Production, flight test and deliveries of the AH-64E Apache helicopter continue at the Boeing site in Mesa, Arizona, with 500 AH-64E Apaches since 2011 and now in service with the United States Army and defense forces around the world. (Boeing photo)

MESA, Ariz. --- Production, flight test and deliveries of the AH-64E Apache helicopter continue at the Boeing site in Mesa, Arizona. With 500 AH-64E Apaches in service with the United States Army and defense forces around the world, the ‘Echo’ model provides enhanced performance; joint digital interoperability; situational awareness and survivability with reduced operational and support costs.



First delivered in 2011, the AH-64E has been used in combat operations and peacekeeping efforts. Planned modernization of this multi-role combat helicopter ensures it is ready to fulfill operational requirements globally.



-ends-

